Stepping out in head-to-toe high street, Andrea McLean wowed Loose Women viewers in this season's biggest trend - polka dots. Looking pretty in a patterned frock from Mango, the mum-of-two paired her periwinkle midi with her favourite silver hooped jewelry set, which she often wears on the show. Styling her brunette hair in loose curls, Andrea matched her makeup accordingly. She opted for natural and glowy makeup, teaming her brown smokey eyeshadow with rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lip gloss. Loving her look? While Andrea's exact Mango dress is no longer available to shop, we've found plenty of stylish alternatives perfect for summer.

Polka dots are one of the season's biggest trends

Priced at just £20, Debenhams is selling this navy number which features a flattering plunge neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. A near-identical version of Andrea's dress, accessorise your new purchase with ankle boots for a chic finish.

Principles navy wrap dress, £20, Debenhams

Looking for a shorter style? We're obsessed with this pastel wrap dress from New Look. Reduced from £25.99 to £19.49, it's a total bargain buy! Giving off major Kate Middleton vibes, it's fitted with short sleeves, a tie waist, and a pleated skirt. We can see this darling frock paired with box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag.

Blue spot dress, reduced from £25.99 to £19.49, New Look

When it comes to dressing for the show Andrea always makes sure she has her trusty styling team close by. Better known as MotherShoppers, dynamic duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen have a keen eye for high street buys - and Andrea often wows in the likes of Topshop, & Other Stories and Marks & Spencer to helm the panel.

Just last week the TV star had fans flocking to the shops to get their hands on her £20 balloon-style dress from Topshop. Adorned in a unique monochrome print, Andrea's midi certainly turned heads with its chic side split, square neckline and billowing puff sleeves.

