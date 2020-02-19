Celeb kids teaching TikTok to their parents: From Victoria Beckham to Reese Witherspoon & more You need to follow these celebrity TikTok accounts

Gen Z are all about TikTok, so it's hardly surprising that the likes of Victoria Beckham, Reese Witherspoon and Courtney Cox are among our roundup of celebrity parents learning the tricks of the trade from their tech-savvy teens. From Victoria Beckham's son Romeo to Courtney Cox's daughter Coco Arquette, these celebrity kids are teaching their famous parents how to master our latest social media obsession - TikTok.

Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham

In a hilarious interview with host Ellen Degeneres, Victoria Beckham revealed that her 17-year-old son, Romeo Beckham - whom she shares with her husband David - had asked her to dance to a Spice Girls song with him so that he could gain clout on TikTok. Appearing on Ellen back in November 2019, the mother-of-four spoke about the viral video, which features Victoria and Romeo dancing to the 1997 hit song Spice up Your Life. "He said 'mum, I’ve just joined TikTok, will you dance with me?' and I was like 'yeah, what shall we dance to?' He said the Spice Girls and then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram and he said that’ll get my numbers up". Sending the audience members into fits of laughter, Victoria joked "he used me".

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette

Friends star Courteney Cox surprised fans when she appeared on her daughter Coco’s TikTok page, dancing along to Whip Out The Stick by PYT Ny. Joining her 15-year-old lookalike daughter for the video, Courtney shared the hilarious Tik Tok on her Instagram, writing: "Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics." Making her 8.1 million followers laugh, we can’t help but think of Monica and Ross’s iconic routine from season six.

Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillippe gave the Big Little Lies star a crash course in TikTok back in September 2019 - and we’re still obsessed with the video! Posting her hugely relatable attempt at TikTok on Instagram, Reese laughs as she asks her Gen-Z son: "What is TikTok? For all the mums out there, what is TikTok?” Explaining the basics of the social media platform, Deacon later agrees to teach his famous mother how to create a TikTok video. Attempting some of the most iconic dance moves of the past year, including the woah and the milly rock, Reese’s dance moves hilariously make her son cringe, with him telling his mum that "this is so embarrassing". Parents of today’s teens can definitely relate!

Laura Dern’s daughter Jaya Harper

Making an unforgettable debut on her daughter Jaya Harper’s TikTok account, Oscar-winner Laura Dern jokingly cuts off her 15-year-old daughter’s dance to Say So by Doja Cat, entering the frame to perform her own dance moves. Captioning the video: “Mom takeover #disaster #foryoupage #foryou,” Jaya’s video has since received 1.6 million views and if you haven’t seen it yet - you need to give it a watch!

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick

In a sweet video, Kourtney Kardashian and her oldest son Mason, 10 - whom she shares with ex Scott Disick - learned to TikTok with a little help from YouTuber David Dobrik. Teaching Mason, David included Kourtney in her son’s adorable video, showing the pair hugging and smiling to the song Devil Eyes by Hippie Sabotage.

