Saira Khan recently detailed how she has helped her son Zac deal with hormone changes during puberty, which can cause symptoms such as dandruff and skin breakouts.

READ: 7 Amazon beauty products loved by Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham and more

For the latter, the Loose Women panellist took to Instagram on Monday night to reveal the clever tricks she uses to clear his blackheads. Saira is known for her glowing complexion which she achieves using her own skincare products, and while she initially used her exfoliating mask on Zac to help clear his skin, she also detailed a natural homemade remedy that is easy to make using cupboard ingredients.

"My son Zac is 12 years old and I started to notice that he was getting breakouts on his skin. He had blackheads on his nose and around his hairline there were spots," Saira captioned the live video. "This is because of hormone changes which lead to an overproduction of sebum (oil to keep skin soft and hydrated), which can collect in pores along with dead skin cells and pollution and lead to blackheads."

Exfoliating cloths, £10, Saira Skin @ Amazon

She continued by explaining those with existing blackheads can make a simple exfoliating scrub using "2 teaspoons of coconut oil and 4 teaspoons of salt", which she gently massaged into Zac's nose and forehead. She then wiped it off with a £10 Saira Skin exfoliating cloth soaked in warm water.

Argan oil, £14.99, Amazon

For teenagers looking for an everyday skincare routine, Saira recommended using the exfoliating cloth twice daily, followed by argan oil. Meanwhile, her tips for those suffering from dandruff included medicated anti-dandruff shampoo Nizoral, which costs as little as £5.

Fans rushed to the comments section to thank the TV star for her advice, with one writing: "Definitely doing this for my two pre-teens." A second commented, "You are such a brilliant mum. Love that you are teaching your kids how to look after their skin."

MORE: Saira Khan talks candidly about highs and lows of family life in lockdown

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.