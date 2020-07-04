The reason why Gorka Marquez was 'fuming' on Mia's first birthday revealed The Strictly star's daughter turned one on Saturday

It should have been a day filled with laughter and joy – but Gemma Atkinson revealed that her boyfriend Gorka Marquez was left "fuming" on their daughter Mia's first birthday.

Thankfully, there were no disasters and it wasn't Mia's day that was ruined – more Gorka's pride as his daughter received a very special birthday gift that left her dad filled with jealousy!

Posting a clip on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Gemma showed off a stunning pair of red and black mini Air Jordan's that had kindly been gifted to their little girl. However, she admitted that Gorka wasn't happy because Mia now has a pair of the classic high-tops before her dad.

Captioning the clip, Gemma wrote: "Thanks @cintalondon @thekodemusic Gorks fuming that Mia has Air Jordan's before him," followed by a crying with laughter Emoji.

Gorka Marquez was very jealous of his daughter's Air Jordan's

Gemma then panned the camera around to show Gorka, who hung his head in utter disbelief and looked genuinely saddened to be out-styled by his one-year-old tot. We're sure it's only a matter of time before he has his own…

Despite Mia having better trainers than Gorka, Gemma revealed it was a very successful birthday. Sharing a photo of herself and Gorka relaxing on their sofa in the evening, she wrote: "Well, our super Saturday was a huge success! One very happy baby fast asleep, partied out with lots of new toys to play with. Thanks for all your kind wishes. We’re now about to celebrate surviving one year of parenthood with two massive Gin & Tonics We’re exhausted, but we did it!"

Gorka will no doubt buy his own pair soon

It was a bittersweet day for Gemma as she revealed on Friday that she was overcome with emotion to be celebrating Mia's birthday because she "didn't think she'd be here at all."

Taking to Instagram to share a video of herself and Gorka in their kitchen, Gemma explained to her followers that they'd had "a little meltdown". "Does anyone else cry wrapping their child's first birthday presents? Or is it just me? We had a little meltdown but were fine. Totally fine that she's one."

The mother-of-one then shared another post in which she explained the heart-wrenching reason she was finding her little girl's first birthday so emotional. Gemma continued in a text post: "I think I'm so emotional because of how Mia was born… there was a brief moment in labour that I didn't think she'd be here at all never mind have the most wonderful year. That and my period must be due because I never cry. Right I'm off to eat three white chocolate Magnums."

