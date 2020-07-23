Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome baby girl – see sweet announcement The couple have welcomed their first daughter!

Congratulations are in order for Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews – who welcomed their first daughter!

HELLO! can exclusively reveal that their little girl was born at 9.30pm on Wednesday night, weighing 7lbs8oz. Proud new mum Vogue exclusively told HELLO!: "I am bursting with happiness that our beautiful girl has finally arrived."

WATCH: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews answer quick-fire questions ahead of second child

Proud dad Spencer joked: "She's perfect, onto the next one." Over on Instagram, Vogue added: "Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world."

Vogue and Spencer have welcomed their second child

After teasing fans recently about what she has called her second child – the couple, who also share son Theodore, two – Vogue revealed that she and Spencer came to a decision "quite early on."

The proud dad posted this cute photo

She previously told HELLO!: "There were two names - I loved one and Spenny loved one and he vetoed mine and I kind of vetoed his, but it's going to be her middle name. I do quite like it, it's just not my favourite for a first name." Speaking of the name they decided on, she said: "I love it and I'd love to be called it myself, it's such a cool name."

Vogue and Spencer also share son Theodore, two

Despite the couple only just welcoming a second child, Vogue recently revealed to HELLO! that she and Spencer are already making plans for a third – and have baby names in mind!

Earlier this month, Vogue revealed that she is keeping her favourite monikers secret in the hopes she can use them for her future children. "The name I liked got vetoed, unfortunately," she said. But when asked what it was, she responded: "I'm hoping I'll get my name for the next baby."

One thing the new mum won't miss now that she has given birth is her morning sickness, which she struggled with throughout her pregnancy, so she won't be expanding her family in the near future. "Not for a while, I'm feeling horrendous but I'm definitely holding onto that name," Vogue added.

