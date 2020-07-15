Stacey Solomon's son Rex just got the cutest new shoes - you have to see them The Loose Women star's son has got his first summer shoes!

Stacey Solomon revealed her partner Joe Swash had bought their son Rex a very exciting new addition to his summer wardrobe - sandals!

The Loose Women star shared a video of her youngest child eating his lunch as he tried on his new shoes, which were the most adorable mini Crocs in a dark blue colour. "Joe ordered Rex some shoes. He hates wearing trainers and stuff so he'll only wear sandals. Look at these, they're baby crocs! I can't cope," Stacey told fans in the video.

We've tracked down the exact pair Rex owns and good news - they are still available in all sizes for just £24.99! Fans of the style can also shop the look in green, light blue or pink, the latter of which is selling out quickly - and we're not surprised they're hugely popular as the summer months approach.

Stacey revealed Rex owns his first pair of summer sandals!

Considering Rex has only recently learnt to walk, this will likely be the first pair of summer shoes he owns! At the end of May, Stacey and Joe were forced to cancel their lovely date night after Rex took his first steps. The little boy, who recently celebrated his first birthday, left his mum in tears over his new milestone.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's son Rex walks for the first time

Showing the incredible clip on Instagram, she said: "And he's off! Oh pickle. Honestly I am sobbing. If there's one good thing to come out of these scary hard times it's that mummy and daddy both being home to see this moment. Rex we are so proud of you. Oh my goodness it feels like time is going by at the blink of an eye and you're growing so so quickly. It's sad and I want time to stand still for a moment but at the same time watching you learn grown is the most incredible, most wonderful thing in the world."

