Helen George's little girl is growing up fast! On Wednesday, the Call the Midwife star shared an adorable video of Wren, who will be three in September, showing the little girl chatting away to her parents.

In the clip, Wren can be seen sat up in her high chair outside, with her red hair pinned back with a green star clip, and dressed in a sweet knitted cardigan. "Nicker – bocka – sories and marshmallows, Wren had the best weekend of her life," Helen, 36, captioned the video.

WATCH: Helen George shares sweetest video of daughter Wren

The proud mum also shared a rare family photo from the UK staycation. It showed Helen and partner Jack Ashton smiling for a sunny selfie, while Wren hides her face in her daddy's shoulder.

Helen and Jack welcomed Wren in September 2017

Helen and Jack, who met on the set of the hit BBC show and started dating in 2016, have whisked their daughter away to Dorset, home to one of the best known coastlines in England. In a previous Instagram post, Helen shared: "We left the house! And it was amazing, we stayed in a hotel with room service, and it felt wonderful.

"Thank you @moonfleetmanor for the most amazing weekend, it was perfection. This is us at Portland Bill Lighthouse, Dorset was just beautiful this weekend."

The family enjoyed a staycation in Dorset

In November, Helen was asked about the possibility of expanding her family further with Jack. The TV star, who is famed for playing Trixie Franklin, told Event Magazine: "We are happy as we are. We are both freelance actors and we have to juggle everything, so at the moment we've no plans to have another baby. Not yet anyway. And we're not married – things are good as they are."

Helen and Jack began dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Love blossomed and in September 2017, they welcomed their adorable little girl. Prior to her relationship with Jack, the mum-of-one split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.