Millie Mackintosh celebrated her 31st birthday on 26 July, and although it wasn't a traditional milestone, she revealed it had a very special meaning for her - it was her first birthday as a mother!

The former Made in Chelsea star, who welcomed her first child with husband Hugo Taylor in May, took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself holding baby Sienna. "On this day last year I wished for you, how lucky am I that my dreams came true #birthdaygirl #thisis31," she captioned the snap, which showed Millie dressed in a white puff-sleeved dress as she smiled down at her sleeping newborn daughter.

Millie's followers and friends rushed to share their birthday wishes, with one writing, "Best pressie ever, being a mum. Happy, happy birthday to you Millie," while another added, "The best wish in the world. Enjoy your first birthday of being a mummy it’s always a special one." Jodie Kidd also commented: "Heart aches with love to you all @milliemackintosh love you baby."

Since welcoming her daughter, the 31-year-old has been praised for her honest approach to parenting. Shortly before celebrating her birthday, Millie candidly opened up about her struggle to balance motherhood and working. She shared a video of herself sitting at the breakfast bench in her kitchen as she used her foot to rock Sienna in her pushchair while simultaneously pumping milk and working on her laptop - what a supermum!

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh speaks candidly about motherhood

Millie confessed to being "a bit confused, overwhelmed and sometimes stressed" after trying to go back to work and joked: "My brain has gone to mush!" She continued in the caption: "The thought of having a game face on for important meetings or even replying to an email is one thing, then the guilt of not being next to Sienna ‪24/7 is a whole other.

"On top of that, I’m finding it increasingly challenging to find my voice through this medium, my identity has shifted and my world has been turned upside down as well as the outside world dramatically changing in the last few months."

