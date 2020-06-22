New mum Millie Mackintosh has delighted her 1.3 million Instagram followers after speaking candidly about her breastfeeding struggles with her daughter Sienna.

After welcoming her first child with husband Hugo Taylor back in May, the former Made in Chelsea star revealed that she found breastfeeding "really tough" during the first five days, with the pain even reducing her to tears. Millie shared her top tips to help fellow mums - and they're total bargains!

"Although Sienna now latches on easily and is a good eater, it definitely didn't start that way. The first few days I had blistered, cracked nipples and the pain was so intense, I really didn’t know how I was going to carry on," she wrote next to a photo of her baby daughter happily breastfeeding.

The 30-year-old was "really close to giving up" before she got the advice she needed from other mums on the Peanut app, whom she is now working with. Sharing some of the tips she found helpful, Millie said: "I found so many great tips about feeding from one or both boobs for each feed, the best time of day to pump, which supplements help regulate your flow, what foods to eat or avoid, how to use nipple shields, different feeding routines and schedules etc." She particularly credited Medela nipple shields for helping reduce the pain - and they cost just £8.10 from John Lewis.

"I’ve also found my appetite is sky high...so like her, when I'm feeding, I also need feeding! I end up eating most of my meals cold and with one hand, which has resulted in me spilling food on her on numerous occasions!" she said. "Despite the blood, sweat, tears, and feeling like I’m leaking milk through countless outfits…it’s all worth it when I look down and see Sienna's tiny hand wrapped around my finger, watching her grow stronger every day. My heart melts when she gives the gift of a little smile."

Millie and Hugo have been enjoying parenthood, despite welcoming their daughter during the coronavirus pandemic, and even celebrated Hugo's first Father's Day over the weekend. Speaking to HELLO! Magazine after the birth of Sienna, Millie said: "We've been on cloud nine; it's gone so quickly. We've been in our little love bubble at home, cherishing those newborn moments, whether that's her sleeping on me or just lapping up all the cuteness."

