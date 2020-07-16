Millie Mackintosh's baby Sienna looks identical to sister in never-before-seen childhood photos The new mum revealed her baby daughter is her sister's double!

Millie Mackintosh was the cutest child! The former Made In Chelsea star shared two adorable throwback photos of herself and her sister Alice, revealing that baby Sienna has inherited her appearance from her auntie.

In the first photo, Millie could be seen with honey blonde hair styled into a thick fringe and curls that fell to her shoulders. Meanwhile, her lookalike younger sister sported much tighter curls in the same colour as the pair grinned for a photo in a family bedroom. "Loving this photo of my sister and I. Sienna looks just like her as a baby," Millie wrote in the caption.

"I wonder if she will be this blonde," the doting mum continued on the second photo, which showed the siblings several years later. Dressed in matching blue dresses, both Millie and Alice had the same dark blonde hair, but Millie's was significantly longer.

Although Sienna appears to have been born with a mop of dark hair, babies' hair colour is known to change over the first year. Considering her husband Hugo Taylor has very dark hair, we can't wait to see if their daughter looks more like her mum with fair hair or takes after her dad with dark features.

Millie and Hugo welcomed their first child on 1 May. "We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds," the couple exclusively told HELLO! magazine.

The new mum had a positive birth experience, revealing that she had a planned Caesarean after the couple found out at 28 weeks that their baby daughter was in the breech position.

"All I remember is my classical playlist in the background, a lot of things going on; then, before I knew it, someone was handing me my baby. When I first saw her, I cried. I remember thinking: 'Oh my God, this is really real.' Even though you've been carrying a baby for nine months, you still can't quite believe it until you meet her. I definitely felt a surge of love in that moment."

