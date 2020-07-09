Millie Mackintosh has the coolest disco baby gym for Sienna - and it's from John Lewis The former Made in Chelsea star shared a peek inside Sienna's playtime

We've already seen Millie Mackintosh's gorgeous sling and jungle-themed nursery for her daughter Sienna, but our latest baby obsession has got to be her epic gym!

The former Made in Chelsea star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable photo of Sienna playing in her gym, which was placed on Millie and her husband Hugo Taylor's comfortable bed. Lying on her back, the two-month-old was gazing up at the cool hanging toys, while the rest of the gym was decorated with an array of vibrant-coloured houses, as well as traffic lights, rainbow stripes and animals.

We've tracked down the cute Skiphop design to John Lewis, and it has even more exciting features including interactive arches that play music and windows which display a colourful light show - so Sienna has her very own disco party at her disposal! Costing £90, we doubt it will stay in stock for long.

Millie showed off her daughter Sienna's epic baby gym

The sweet photo was shared shortly after Millie took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her post-baby body. Posing in her underwear for a full-body selfie as she held Sienna, the 30-year-old new mum wrote: "I try to live a healthy, balanced lifestyle and I count myself lucky that throughout my adult life I’ve felt and identified as pretty body confident but now all that has changed along with every other aspect of my life, which makes me look at my body in a totally new light and it’s been a big adjustment!"

Skiphop village baby gym, £90, John Lewis

Millie continued: "Fitting into my pre-pregnancy clothes seems a long way off and I have no intention of rushing into ‘getting my body back’ but it would be a lie if I said I feel totally happy and at one with my body post-pregnancy. The process has been made a lot harder by some overly strong and hurtful comments online about my appearance (as much as you try and ignore them). I’m in awe of what my body has achieved over the last year but I find it hard not seeing the girl I know to be me looking back at me in the mirror."

She finished by encouraging others to be less critical of their bodies - a lesson she has learnt only after becoming a mum. "Sienna is worth every extra inch, pound and stretch mark. My body made me a mother and for that, I'll always be grateful."

