Parents rejoice as Clarks vow to swap kids' shoes for FREE - but there's a catch! Parents go wild for new Clarks hack

Every parent understands the stress of finding the perfect pair of shoes for your child before school starts… only for them to grow out of them within months. Well, we have good news for you!

Clarks has launched a brand new swap policy, allowing customers to exchange back to school shoes for FREE if your little ones grow out of them by February 2021.

Parents are seriously impressed with Clarks' initiative

The high street retailer's amazing new rule covers purchases made between 13 July and 14 September.

The deal was shared by a thrifty mum on the Extreme Coupons and Home Bargains Facebook page and was met by a delighted reaction from fellow parents.

"How amazing is this?", one woman asked her friend, as word quickly spread of the savvy hack.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate and William's parenting rules revealed

The T&Cs apply to any kind back to school kids' shoes - school shoes, boots, plimsolls and sports shoes. The value of the new shoes can't exceed the original pair's price.

If your child's shoes are above an infant size 10, you have until 28 February 2021 to exchange them if they become too small.

For parents with younger, faster-growing children with feet from size 7 to 9.5, you have until November to ask for a swap.

Find out the full T&Cs on the Clarks website

The only catch? The shoes must have been fitted by a Clarks employee in store, meaning online buys are unfortunately exempt.

Still, it's great excuse to brave the shops! We predict a mass stampede to Clarks before the summer is out.

