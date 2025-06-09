Best personalised baby books for dad - the ultimate thoughtful Father's Day gift

If you're looking for a truly special and thoughtful gift for your dad– or are shopping for a hard-to-buy step dad who already has everything, then a personalised baby book is a fantastic gift idea! Especially with Father's Day almost upon us (it falls on Sunday, June 15) - these books are the perfect thoughtful Father's Day present that will be treasured forever.

You're still in time for delivery, but don't leave it too long - since these special books are personalised and one of a kind they do require processing time before they're out for delivery.

© Supplied

How we chose the best personalised dad books

We tried to choose books that looked easy to created. Brands such as Wonderbly, Etsy, Letterfest and Papier are all in the business of making these products and make the process as easy as possible for customers.

I wanted to ensure all the books listed in this feature have a speedy delivery option.

All you need to do is spend a few minutes filling out the unique details of your family – names and ages of kids, mum or dad's name and interests, and you can create a sweet bedtime story that mum and the kids can enjoy together again and again.

Older children can also get in on the act – there are some options (both humorous and thoughtful) that you can give to dad to make him smile and show him you care…

Best personalised baby books for younger children to give to dad for Father's Day

1/ 6 I Love Daddy This Much by Wonderbly © Wonderbly £29.99 AT WONDERBLY $39.99 AT WONDERBLY US Top Review "My husband was so touched, he had tears of joy reading it to our son. Just wonderful!" What's the story: Set out on an everyday adventure from breakfast to bedtime, as each child tells Daddy just how much they love him. More than splashy puddles? Oh yes. More than the ocean? Of course. More than all the moons and stars in the universe? Easily!

2/ 6 Letterfest Personalised Daddy and Me Story Book © Letterfest £24.95 AT LETTERFEST $36.95 AT LETTERFEST US Top Review "An absolutely wonderful gift from my little boy to my husband. So personal with being able to add so much detail." What’s the story? A cute polar bear illustrates everything Dad loves - from what he does to his favourite food, games, clothes, hobbies and films. The front cover is printed with the name of the child as the author and you can change the main name to whatever you want - Dad, Daddy, Papa etc.

3/ 6 Personalised Daddy Book 'Because Of You' © Etsy £24.95 AT NOTONTHEHIGHSTREET $39.29 AT ETSY US Top Review "My husband was chuffed with the descriptive words and felt very seen as a daddy, and all the hard work and support he has given us. The illustrations are beautiful and the keepsake cover is a nice touch." What's the story? A personalised tribute to a child's love of their father. A heart-warming, amusing and unashamedly sentimental look at a child’s world because of Daddy.

4/ 6 Wonderbly My Daddy The Superhero © Wonderbly £29.99 AT WONDERBLY $39.99 AT WONDERBLY US Top Review “I like that the book is personalised and that you can add so many characters. Adorable gift!” What’s the story? A rampaging robot is on the loose, and there’s only one person who can save the day... Dad! Turn him into a superhero in this incredible personalised storybook, made for up to four children.

5/ 6 Letterfest All About Dad Personalised Book © Letterfest £24.95 AT LETTERFEST $36.95 AT LETTERFEST US Top Review "My husband said this was the best gift ever! We bought the hardback book. It's absolutely gorgeous. Excellent quality, beautiful pictures." What's the story? Celebrate all the reasons you love Daddy with this bright storybook written as it's from the children, illustrated with elephants and their jungle friends. How does daddy keep them safe? Make life exciting? Care for them? All the answers will be here and more in this bright and lovely hardbacked book which is printed with a personalised message so dad can treasure the book as a keepsake in years to come.