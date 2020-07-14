Sainsbury’s Tu launches a new kidswear range designed by a Nottingham Trent University student

Supermarket shoppers, rejoice! Sainsbury’s Tu has announced the launch of a new kidswear collection consisting of 17 sweet pieces. Available for children aged 1-6, the new range is designed around combinations of primary colours and shapes, as well as drawing inspiration from the great British seaside.

Seaside icons such as buoys, anchors and roping will make up the nautical-themed designs, which are the brainchild of graduate designer Michaella Knight, the winner of the Graduate Fashion Week 2019 Tu Scholarship. She drew inspiration from beach traditions and items such as fisherman’s overalls in pops of eye-catching colour.

The Sainsbury's Tu collection is available for children aged 1-6

Speaking about the collection, Emma Benjafield, Head of Product for Tu, said: ‘‘We are very excited to launch this unique childrenswear collection and support emerging graduate talent. Under the guidance of the Tu design and buying teams and her supportive mentor, Michaella has created a wonderful range that will delight parents and children with its bold use of colour and seaside iconography. We are very proud of her hard work and ongoing contribution to the wider Tu team.”

The range is designed to be gender-neutral, and in key items include dungaree shorts in bold yellow, a colourful rain mac (for the unpredictable British weather!) and a knitted stripe zip-up cardigan. How cute!

Of course, shopping at the supermarket also comes with the perk of the clothing being super affordable, with this childrenswear range in particular ranging from as little as £2, up to £15. Yes, really!

The full range is available exclusively online at Tu.co.uk now.

