We've all been there – you've planned to put your feet up and enjoy a favourite treat when you get home from work, but someone else has got there first. Former Strictly finalist Gemma Atkinson took to her Instagram Stories to share that the same thing happened to her on Tuesday, but her partner Gorka Marquez blamed an unlikely culprit – their one-year-old daughter, Mia!

In the video, Gemma explained that she had been looking forward to eating a slice of cake when she returned home, but that she couldn't find it anywhere. The mum-of-one said: "I've just come home from work and there was a piece of cake that's gone that I was wanting to have before I go to bed. Gorka's said Mia's had it."

WATCH: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson reveals hilarious source of parenting tension with Gorka Marquez

Her partner of two years interrupted her to say: "You can tell she had it," to which Gemma replied: "I think you had the majority and Mia had a little bit." She then turned to the camera and said: "He's eaten my cake." Gorka could be heard protesting, "She had half of it..." and Gemma interrupted him to wail, "I just wanted a slab of cake before bed!"

Her pro dancer boyfriend then sprayed her with water, and she almost swore in surprise before apologising to their little girl, who watched from the floor, looking intrigued by her parents' conversation. Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and started dating shortly after the series wrapped, in early 2018.

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly in 2017

They announced that Gemma was pregnant in February last year and welcomed little Mia on 4 July. The family are set to move to a new dream house but have had to delay their plans due to the pandemic.

In a new video on Wednesday afternoon, Gemma provided another update on the situation to her followers, saying: "Our house move has been put back again, I feel like I'm going crazy." We bet some cake would really help…

