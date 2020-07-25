Gemma Atkinson addresses her return to Hollyoaks The star shared the message on Instagram

Gemma Atkinson is returning to Hollyoaks! Well, sort of.

The star took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that her character Lisa Armstrong will be back, as the channel airs an important episode that Gemma filmed more than 18 years ago.

The episode is about Lisa and her struggle with self-harm, and alongside the news, Gemma shared an important message, explaining how essential the storyline is.

"Well this is exciting!" began Gemma, sharing a screengrab of an article that read: "Hollyoaks spoilers: Soap will revisit Lisa Hunter's self-harm storyline as Gemma Atkinson returns."

"FYI it's not me returning to Hollyoaks," she continued.

Gemma addressed the soap on Instagram

"Basically they're going to be re-airing the storyline that I shot as Lisa Hunter almost 18 – well 18 years ago."

"And I'm really happy about this because when we shot the self-harm storyline, back then it helped a lot of people. And that was before social media, before everything really."

Gemma added that she hoped the throwback episode would have as much impact in 2020: "So the impact was great then, and I'm hoping [it will be] second time around, anyone who needs help or is struggling, or knows someone who is, can hopefully take something from it and get help."

The doting mum concluded: "So yeah, Lisa Hunter will be back, I'll keep you posted as to when."

