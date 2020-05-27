Gemma Atkinson dresses up baby Mia in mini footballer’s kit and it’s too cute for words The former star shares her daughter with Strictly's Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson shared the most adorable photo of her daughter Mia to Instagram on Wednesday. The former Emmerdale actress posted a picture of the ten-month-old sitting on a comfortable chair outside, wearing a tiny red and white football shirt with a matching red turban – how stylish! Gemma captioned the sweet snap: "Repping papa's city #bilbao." She shares Mia with her partner, Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Gorka Marquez, and the couple's friends from the show were quick to react to the adorable image.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson teases daughter Mia in cute video

Strictly dancer Luba Mushtuk posted three heart emojis in response, while former contestant and presenter Gethin Jones added three heart eyes emoji. David Webb, the partner of Gorka's colleague Karen Hauer, commented: "Love this." Gemma's other followers also chimed in with their approval, writing: "Gorgeous," "Mia is so adorable," and: "The turban tho [heart emoji]." One couldn't help teasing the mum-of-one, commenting: She needs some MUFC colours."

RELATED: Ben Foden and wife Jackie share adorable photos of newborn baby daughter

Gemma and her partner Gorka welcomed little Mia on 4 July 2019

Mia is growing up so fast, it surely won't be long before she is picking out her own clothes! The couple welcomed her on 4 July 2019, so her first birthday is less than two months away. Gemma and Gorka met when the actress and radio host took part in Strictly back in 2017, although they didn't dance together until the Christmas Special two years later. Their relationship began in 2018, during the show's live stage tour, and they announced that Gemma was pregnant with their first child in February 2019.

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals top baby names and discusses marriage to Gorka Marquez

The 35-year-old was recently asked whether she and Gorka would be getting married and gave a typically down-to-earth answer. Gemma invited fan questions on Instagram, one of which was whether she had any plans to tie the knot with her partner. The star replied: "Nah… not anytime soon anyway. Genuinely never fancied it. We're so good as we are." We bet Mia would agree!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.