Vogue Williams wears gorgeous mini dress one week after welcoming daughter The DJ is yet to reveal the baby's name

Vogue Williams has wasted no time in getting out and about after welcoming her second child with Spencer Matthews.

The 34-year-old gave birth to her first daughter on 22 July and seven days later she was taking her son Theo to the park – wearing the most stunning mini dress.

MORE: Vogue Williams reveals £140 feature in baby daughter's room - and it's so cosy

Vogue Williams wore a gorgeous mini dress on Wednesday

"Yes to this weather," the new mum wrote across the image she shared on Instagram stories. The snap was taken inside her bedroom and shows her taking a selfie against her bedroom mirror whilst wearing a V neck tie dye dress. Behind her, fans got a glimpse of her baby daughter's cot, which is placed next to her and Spencer's bed.

RELATED: Spencer Matthews pays sweet tribute to wife Vogue after welcoming baby girl

Earlier in the day, Vogue shared two adorable clips of her two-year-old son as he sat in his stroller holding a toy car. It seemed like the duo were enjoying some alone time whilst new dad Spencer was probably taking care of his new daughter at home.

The couple became parents again last week, exclusively revealing the news to HELLO!. Their little girl was born at 9.30pm on 22 July, weighing 7lbs8oz. Proud new mum Vogue exclusively said: "I am bursting with happiness that our beautiful girl has finally arrived."

Vogue and Spencer welcomed their daughter last week

Proud dad Spencer joked: "She's perfect, onto the next one." Over on Instagram, Vogue added: "Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world."

The couple are yet to reveal the name of their newborn. However, Vogue dropped a huge hint on Tuesday that their little girl's moniker could start with the letter G thanks to a simple piece of jewellery.

In a clip posted to her Instagram Stories, Vogue sported a delicate gold necklace with the initials, T, to represent her son Theodore, and G, which could perhaps reference the name of her baby girl.