Vogue Williams has revealed she has packed her hospital bag in preparation for welcoming her second child with husband Spencer Matthews, after the pair recently placed bets about when she would go into labour. The Heart Radio host was under the impression she would give birth over the weekend, but luckily she didn't as she has only just put together her hospital essentials!

Vogue Williams asked fans for advice on what to pack in her hospital bag

New mums have a lot to think about - not only are they preparing to go into labour but they are also compiling everything they'll need during their hospital visit. Vogue walked fans through what's inside her bag and asked them for advice: "If you see something you think I've forgotten, tell me!" Take a look at what she's packed and where to buy them, from clothes to muslins and even milk…

Aden + Anais giraffe comfort blanket, £25, Amazon

In the first side of her suitcase, which was dedicated to holding her daughter's items, the mum-of-one revealed she has several "little going home outfits" including hats and newborn baby grows. She said: "If it's too warm then I've got scratch mits. I did bring three muslins, two blankets and little tiny muslins, soothers, nappies - obviously - and little cotton pads. I don't use wipes for newborns, just water and cotton pads."

MAM soothers, £5.75, Amazon

After joking her baby will have "too many clothes", Vogue went on to reveal the essentials in her side of the suitcase. As well as a leopard print hairband to "keep my hair back during labour", several sets of comfortable pyjamas and tracksuit bottoms, the 34-year-old said she has "a lot of black for after labour."

Skin-to-skin top, £45, Seraphine

One of the essential black items of clothing was a skin-to-skin top from Seraphine, which is made in soft stretch cotton and also comes in pale blue. Costing £45, the top offers easy nursing access as well as allowing Vogue to enjoy some hands-free cuddle time with her new baby.

Lansinoh disposable nursing pads, £4.48, Amazon

Vogue is also prepared for all outcomes when it comes to feeding her baby. Although she has breast pads which she said "I actually don't know if I'll need until my milk comes in," she has also packed a milk starter kit from SMA. "I used this with Theodore when I was breastfeeding because they don't get that much milk at the start so I wanted to make sure he wasn't hungry."

SMA Pro first infant milk starter pack, £7.45, Boots

The final item lying next to her open bag was a box from Smart Cells which she went on to explain in another video. Vogue told Instagram fans: "Smart cells basically collect the umbilical cord after the baby is born and from that, they can collect stem cells and store them which can fight against 80 different diseases. We did it with Theodore and I knew I wanted to do it again."

