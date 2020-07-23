Spencer Matthews pays sweet tribute to wife Vogue after welcoming daughter The new parents welcomed their second child on Wednesday 22 July

Spencer Matthews has shared a touching tribute to his wife Vogue Williams after she gave birth to their second child on Wednesday 22 July.

The new dad posted a sweet photo of himself adoringly gazing at his wife, which he captioned: "Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!!

"So much has happened in the last 3 years. Real positive change, a son and now a daughter. I couldn’t be more thankful to my incredible wife for all that she does for our family, in particular the laborious pregnancies which us men will never fully understand.

"Thanks also for making me see the light through my rocky relationship with alcohol. @cleanliquor, which fills me with so much drive and purpose would never have existed without you."

Spencer paid a sweet tribute to Vogue on Instagram

Spencer concluded: "I have always dreamt of being a great father and because of you, that is now achievable. Feel lucky ever day to be married to you, @voguewilliams."

The doting new parents revealed that their little girl was born at 9.30pm on Wednesday night, weighing 7lbs8oz. Proud new mum Vogue exclusively told HELLO!: "I am bursting with happiness that our beautiful girl has finally arrived."

Spencer joked: "She's perfect, onto the next one."

While they have yet to reveal their daughter's name, Vogue – who also shares son Theodore, two, with Spencer – revealed that they came to a decision "quite early on." She previously told HELLO!: "There were two names - I loved one and Spenny loved one and he vetoed mine and I kind of vetoed his, but it's going to be her middle name. I do quite like it, it's just not my favourite for a first name."

Speaking of the name they decided on, she said: "I love it and I'd love to be called it myself, it's such a cool name." We can't wait to find out what it is!

