Katherine Jenkins took her family to Woburn Safari Park on Monday, and by the looks of it, they had a magical day out.

Sharing a series of photos of the day – including one of her four-year-old daughter Aaliyah looking at a rhino – the world famous soprano gushed about her day out, and told her followers that she hopes her children will one day be able to see the majestic animals in the wild.

The star's post read: "An absolutely brilliant family day out observing all the amazing animals at Woburn Safari Park yesterday and my favourite, the rhino who I could watch for hours.

"You should have seen Aaliyah and Xander’s eyes light up when they saw their first rhino right next to our car (just brilliant!) and I pray that in their lifetimes they will be able to see one in the wild. Thank you for inspiring these little future conservationists."

Little Aaliyah seemed utterly transfixed as she watched the rhino grazing out of a car window, and she'll no doubt remember her day in the park for years to come.

Fans, too, took to the comment section to gush over the jaw-dropping snaps.

"A moment to treasure," wrote one. "Magnificent animals," added a second, with a third noting: "To see the first reaction is a once in a lifetime experience, I too hope that these beautiful animals are one day left in peace to roam freely as was intended. Keep up the good work Katherine, highlighting their plight is a positive thing."

The singer and her husband are incredibly private about their children and never show their faces on social media, but despite covering their faces, in the past fans have had a glimpse at Xander's cute blond curly hair and Aaliyah's brunette locks.

