Katherine Jenkins shares rare family picture of husband and children to mark special day

Katherine Jenkins shared a beautiful family picture on Thursday morning to thank everyone for their birthday wishes, much to the delight of her fans.

The singer, who celebrated her 40th birthday on 29 June, told her followers: "A massive thank you for all the wishes, cards, flowers, champagne and thoughtful gifts I received for my birthday. Like anyone who is celebrating a special day in lockdown it's not what you imagined you'd be doing but honestly, I had an absolutely epic day and I truly felt the love from across the globe thanks to you!"

Katherine celebrated her milestone birthday on Monday

She then described the beautiful picture she had decided to share on Instagram: "Here's a pic from the morning…I always tell Andrew how much I value a nice sentimental card so he got me one on steroids this year! And there's little Xander presenting me with the first of 3 vegan birthday cakes. You're all amazing and I truly have the best fans in the world."

The picture shows Katherine and her husband Andrew sat on the floor, with son Xander in front, presenting her with a Wales-themed cake featuring a red dragon and a "Happy 40th" banner.

The couple's daughter, Aaliyah, is standing up behind her parents and next to the giant card Andrew surprised Katherine with.

The singer's fans inundated her with birthday cards

The singer and her husband are incredibly private about their children and never show their faces on social media, but despite covering their faces with an apple emoji, fans got a little glimpse at Xander's cute blond curly hair and Aaliyah's adorable ponytail with blue ribbon included.

Clearly delighted with the rare snap, one commented: "Aww what a beautiful photo @katherinejenkinsobe, I wish I had Xander's curls! Xx."

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins wrote: "Happy Birthday! Hope you had a wonderful day xxx."