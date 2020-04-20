It's a big day in Katherine Jenkins' household! The opera star's youngest child, son Xander, is celebrating his second birthday, and to mark the occasion, Katherine took to Instagram to share a very rare snapshot of her little boy. The picture shows Xander dressed in dungarees, a T-shirt, hat and red wellies. Given Katherine’s protective approach to her young family, she has covered his face with a love heart. "2 years ago today this little angel came into our lives – strong, sweet, funny and such a charmer! Xander, Mummy and Daddy love you more than you'll ever know – thank you for bringing such joy to our hearts. Happy birthday X Man!" she captioned the post.

Katherine Jenkins has shared a rare photo of her son Xander

Katherine, 39, shares two children with her husband, Andrew Levitas. The couple started dating in 2013, and were married at Hampton Court Palace in September 2014. Katherine gave birth to their first baby, daughter Aaliyah, in New York in September 2015. Aaliyah's little brother arrived two years later.

MORE: Katherine Jenkins shares never-before-seen wedding photo with husband Andrew Levitas

Loading the player...

WATCH: Home Sweet Home with Katherine Jenkins

Announcing the happy news of her son's birth, Katherine shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram, telling fans, "Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas. His middle names honour our late fathers who live on in our little 'Defender of Men' (Meaning of Xander)… Our family, our home and are hearts could not be more full of love & we are incredibly grateful for the gift of being parents to these beautiful children."

MORE: Katherine Jenkins breaks her silence on violent street mugging incident

The singer shares two children with husband Andrew Levitas

In an interview last year, Katherine gave a rare insight into her home life, admitting that she won’t speak to Aaliyah and Xander in the run-up to a big performance in order to rest her vocal chords. Appearing on This Morning, she explained: "They think it's a game. When I get up in the morning, my daughter says, 'Mummy, are you talking today?' It's a massive game of charades."