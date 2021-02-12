Best mindfulness gifts for children: Help relieve stress and anxiety in children

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lockdown hasn't been easy for anyone, but especially children who are currently out of school and away from their friends and their daily routine. Following on from Children's Mental Health Week, which took place between 1 – 7 February, we've searched high and low for the best gifts to help children express their feelings, deal with anxiety and become more mindful.

Find Your Calm: A Mindful Approach To Relieve Anxiety And Grow Your Bravery, £8.75, Amazon

Find Your Calm is a wonderfully accessible book that teaches children how to tap into their sense of safety when anxiety sends a false alarm, so they can find their calm. It includes simple grounding activities and coping tools for them to practice.

The HappySelf Journal, £22.65, Amazon

This daily journal for kids ages 6-12 promotes gratitude, fosters a growth mindset for kids, supports child self-awareness, advocates mindfulness, and encourages kindness.

Empowerment Cards for Kids, £10.33, Amazon

These wonderful affirmation cards for kids include seven different themes: self-esteem, self-compassion, relaxation, body awareness, feelings, fun and dreams. It's the essential pack your child must learn, in a fun and interactive manner!

MindPanda SnapHappy – The emotional awareness game, £9.99, Amazon

SnapHappy is designed by professionals to help you connect on a deeper level with your little ones. Prompting you to have meaningful conversations, talk about feelings and laugh till your eyes water. Helps build social skills and emotional awareness from a young age.

Worry Stones, £4.95, Etsy

These smooth little stones have been used for thousands of years as a grounding tool for when both children and adults are feeling anxious, upset or overwhelmed. Great for keeping in pockets, bags, on bedside tables. Hold one in your hand and rub your thumb over it.

Positive affirmation cards, £8.99, Etsy

SW Mind Cards: Kids' Edition makes it fun and easy for you to introduce the power of mindfulness, gratitude and affirmations, and helps your child to keep calm, understand their feelings and focus on the present.

