Gigi Hadid’s dad is one proud papa! The pregnant supermodel is about to make her father, Mohamed Hadid, a grandfather, but before she does he wanted to share a photo of his baby girl.

The real estate mogul posted an adorable snap of his gorgeous daughter on Instagram when she was just a baby, giving fans a glimpse into what Gigi’s own bundle of joy might look like too.

The mum-to-be is expecting her first child with boyfriend One Direction’s Zayn Malik, 27, and perhaps it’s making her own dad a little nostalgic.

Gigi as a baby with her dad Mohamed

"Miss you my little baby G," he wrote along side a photo of blue-eyed, baby Gigi sat on his knee. His followers commented on how cute the picture is reminding him: "This baby is gonna be a mommy."

Gigi, 25, announced her pregnancy in May, and is due to give birth in September. She’s spent the majority of lockdown at her mum, Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farmhouse, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Although she hasn’t shared many photos or details of her pregnancy so far she explained why on an Instagram Live video.

Proud parents-to-be Gigi and Zayn share a tender kiss

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I am not sharing more but I am pregnant through a pandemic," she pointed out. "Obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt like it's not really something that I need to share apart with my family and friends."

That’s not to say she isn’t excited about motherhood: “I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump," she told fans. "And sending it to my friends and family, and it’s been really cute and exciting."

She added: "I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about looking cute and post something."

