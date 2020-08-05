Gwen Stefani's sons Kingston and Zuma steal the show in adorable new photos The No Doubt hitmaker shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani is a doting mum to three sons, and they are growing up fast! On Tuesday, their doting dad Gavin Rossdale shared some sweet snapshots of his oldest two children, Kingston, 14, and Zuma, 11, during their time together in lockdown. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Bush frontman posted a photo of his oldest son looking cool dressed in white sunglasses and a Sex Pistols T-shirt and another picture of himself with Zuma on the beach. The former celebrity couple are also parents to six-year-old Apollo, and the boys split their time between their mum and dad's houses in LA.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani on romance with Blake Shelton

During the lockdown, Gwen took her children to Oklahoma, where they spent time on Blake Shelton's ranch. The singer shared several photos from their time there on social media, including pictures of them celebrating the country singer's birthday back in June - complete with a socially-distant tropical-themed party.

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston enjoyed a day out with dad Gavin Rossdale

While Gwen and the boys were in Oklahoma, Gavin remained in LA, and opened up about how much he missed his children in an interview back in April.

Gavin also shared a sweet photo of son Zuma on the beach

In July, Gavin was reunited with his sons after they returned to Los Angeles, and they have been making up for lost time. While the doting dad usually keeps his children out of the spotlight, his oldest son made a rare appearance in his Instagram Live last month, during a Q&A with fans.

The teenager appeared to be at his mum's home, and was talking to his dad about his day. Clearly proud of his son, Gavin introduced him to viewers, telling them: "Here's my pride and joy. An improved version of me. One I made earlier."

Gavin also recently opened up about how brave Zuma had been after breaking both of his arms within six weeks of each other. Appearing on Haute TV's YouTube channel, he said that the pre-teen was the "toughest" of all his children. "He's all fixed up. He's so brave and he's so strong. Even the doctor saw him and was like 'what's going on Zuma!' He's a really tough kid. And I am terrified if any of the other kids have to go through what he went through as he is by far the toughest," he said.

