Gordon Ramsay's fans left flabbergasted by new picture of baby son Oscar Fans cooed over the TV chef's youngest son

It's been a busy time for Gordon Ramsay, with the Kitchen Nightmares star reopening his London restaurants including Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and The Narrow in recent weeks.

And his wife Tana – who raises children Megan, Jack, Holly, Tilly and Oscar with the TV chef – took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet snap of their youngest son as they spent quality time as a family.

WATCH: Gordon's son is his total mini-me in cute video

Adorable little Oscar is seen strapped into a car seat, grinning from ear-to-ear as the Ramsays headed off out for the day.

Wearing a sweet Breton top and a pair of Zara Kids dungarees, the 16-month-old tot's mop of bright blonde hair fell forward into his eyes.

"Sunday mood @oscarjramsay", Tana captioned the picture, tagging her son's Instagram account, which boasts an incredible 259k followers and is managed by his adoring big sisters Holly and Tilly

Oscar Ramsay is his dad Gordon's carbon copy

Fans couldn't get over the latest picture of Oscar, cooing over how grown up he looks.

"He's growing up so quickly! Such a cutie patootie !!", one follower enthused. Others were quick to point out how much he looks like his famous father.

"Mini Gordon", one fan wrote, while another commented, "He is a mini Gordon and he is adorable." A third joked: "With all due respect, the little dude is Mr.Ramsay's clone... His temper also?"

Gordon and Tana share children Holly, Tilly, Megan, Jack and Oscar

It's shaping up to be an exciting few weeks for Gordon, who recently announced that his team was in the process of completing a brand new outdoor terrace at his London restaurant Petrus.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the father-of-five wrote: "Coming soon… our brand new terrace at @PetrusByGordonRamsay. Michelin starred outdoor dining in the heart of London... it just doesn't get better than that!"

Fans certainly seemed to agree, and rushed to the comment section of his post to express their excitement.

