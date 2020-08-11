Katy Perry shares new baby bump update and Orlando Bloom pays sweet tribute The pair are expecting their first baby together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are due to welcome their baby this summer and by the looks of her latest Instagram snap, nobody is more excited than he is.

The hitmaker, 35, posted an hilarious photo of herself reclining on a breastfeeding chair, inside a baby store, looking as though she was asleep.

Katy captioned it: "Poopedstar”, and as fans jumped at the chance to wish her luck and laugh at the mum-to-be’s post, it was her fiancé who quickly made sure everyone knew he was there for her.

Orlando, 43, replied to Katy’s post with a simple: "I love you" which gathered thousands of likes.

The happy couple revealed the happy news on March 5 when she released her music video for Never Worn White and joked to her fans that she no longer had to hide her baby bump.

The video showed her gently cradling her baby bump and shortly after the release she tweeted: "OMG so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore…or carry around a big purse lol."

Orlando has another child, Flynn, nine, from his marriage to model Miranda Kerr, but this is his first with Katy - and it’s a girl.

In an interview published in this week’s HELLO! Magazine, the British Pirates of the Caribbean star opened up about his family, and said Flynn couldn’t have been more excited to be getting a baby sister.

Katy flashed her baby bump in a video the same day

"He’s already got two brothers from Miranda [Kerr]. So although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us," he said.

Orlando also revealed the couple have chosen a hospital but are also considering a home birth.

"We’re taking it day by day,” he added. " We have a hospital picked out, but every other option is on the table, because it needs to be. Katy’s sister had home births and it’s not something she’s afraid to do if she needs to. We just have to see how things pan out."

