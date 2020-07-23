Katy Perry's due date is sooner than we think – details The American Idol star is expecting a baby daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has been documenting her pregnancy since announcing the news in March, but the American Idol judge decided to keep her due date private. However, the Smile hitmaker has told fans that her baby daughter is due in the summer, and hinted this week that she could give birth at any time now! Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, she said: "I'm about to drop a lot of stuff actually." Asked whether she has a birth plan, she disclosed: "I have realised that 2020 is the year that if you make plans, god laughs. But I have been really going with the flow and I have a couple of ideas for that date, which is coming soon, very soon."

The mum-to-be then joked: "I was like, it could be this morning! It could start this morning! That would be so fun for you, we could be going through it together."

Katy also revealed that she was feeling calm about the upcoming arrival of her child, and opened up about working on her latest single, Smile. "I'm not anxious at all, I feel super blessed. I've had a really easy one physically and I am very active," she said.

"I am a mum on the move as I say. I think my fans see it that I am doing the work for this record, and once the record comes and the baby comes, there will be a transition."

Katy is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The Daisies hitmaker recently revealed on Hits Radio Breakfast last week that she had nicknamed her daughter Kicky Perry, as she was constantly moving around. "I love a good pun," she joked.

While she hasn't chosen a name for her daughter yet, wanting to wait until she is born to make the decision, the singer has got a shortlist in mind.

Orlando is just as excited to welcome their baby, and recently opened up about his daughter's upcoming arrival during an interview on Good Morning America.

He said: "I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I’ll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won’t be obviously breastfeeding, but I’m sure there will be bottles. I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby."

