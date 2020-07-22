How Jennifer Aniston has been supporting Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom during difficult time The American Idol star and Pirates of the Caribbean actor's dog Mighty tragically passed away after going missing

Jennifer Aniston is good friends with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and had been helping them to look for their beloved dog Mighty, who went missing last week. The Friends star used her platform of 34 million followers to heighten the search for the labradoodle, posting on Instagram a photo of Mighty with Orlando, and another picture of a missing dog sign that the celebrity couple had made. "Let's bring this little guy home," Jennifer wrote alongside the image. Tragically, despite Jennifer's best efforts to help her friends, Orlando shared the devastating news on Tuesday evening that his beloved pet pooch had passed away.

Taking to Instagram, Orlando informed his followers that Mighty's collar had been found, and that he had sadly died. Paying tribute to his dog, the Pirates of the Caribbean star shared a series of photos of them together from over the years, including a video of himself getting a tattoo in memory of Mighty.

Jennifer Aniston used her platform to help look for Orlando Bloom's missing dog Mighty

He wrote: "Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed.

Orlando's beloved dog Mighty tragically died after going missing

"Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A's.

Orlando and Katy Perry with their dogs in November 2019

"Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother."

Jennifer was one of the first to comment, writing: "The tears won't stop. I'm so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you."

Katy, meanwhile, shared the post on her own Instagram page, alongside the message: "We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts."

