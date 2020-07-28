Katy Perry finally reveals baby daughter's due date – and makes major change to appearance The Smile hitmaker is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is getting ready to welcome her baby, but it hasn't stopped her from working hard right up until the birth, and has now even indicated that her daughter is due in August. Over the weekend, the American Idol judge took to Instagram to unveil a drastic new look for her virtual performance at digital festival, Tomorrowland Around the World. The mum-to-be rocked vibrant orange hair, which was styled in topknots, and worn in waves. Fans were quick to comment on her look after she shared pictures on Instagram, with one writing: "Omg wow," while another wrote: "This is art omg!" A third added: "You look amazing."

The star is no stranger to changing her hair, and often rocks different wigs and hair pieces during her performances. Most recently, Katy shared photos of herself with long, blonde hair, in photos to promote her new album, Smile.

The album has a circus theme with Katy dressing up as a clown in many of the promotion photos, and in her latest images, she was seen wearing a colourful dress while getting a pie thrown at her face.

Katy made a major change to her appearance for her Tomorrowland Around the World performance

Sadly for fans, Katy's pictures were posted alongside a lengthy post revealing that her much-anticipated album was going to be postponed, although she did seemingly reveal that her daughter was due next month.

She wrote: "Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face...but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable.

"Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released weeks later on 28 August. "To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat whichever comes first) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE.

The star is expecting her baby in August

"You’ll see new merch... I’ll play some snippets... maybe we’ll go live together... we’ll def have a good chat! "Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait! Love, Katy."

Katy is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The Daisies hitmaker recently revealed on Hits Radio Breakfast last week that she had nicknamed her daughter Kicky Perry, as she was constantly moving around.

"I love a good pun," she joked. While she hasn't chosen a name for her daughter yet, wanting to wait until she is born to make the decision, the singer has got a shortlist in mind.

