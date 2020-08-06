Katy Perry reveals the unusual way she and Orlando Bloom prepared to be parents The couple are expecting a baby girl in August

Katy Perry has revealed the surprising way she prepared herself for motherhood, after admitting she was previously "terrified" about having a baby. The Roar singer, who is set to welcome a baby girl with Orlando Bloom in August, went on a seven-day retreat with her fiancée, which she credits with changing both of their lives.

"I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don't know how I'm ever gonna do that. That's crazy. I can barely take care of myself!" the singer told People magazine of her previous attitude towards motherhood.



WATCH: The moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom found out their baby's gender

However, after undergoing the Hoffman Process, which helps participants reveal negative behaviours conditioned from childhood, Katy said she experienced a huge shift.

"It changed my life, and it's changed Orlando's life and many of my friends' lives," she said. "It helped me re-wire how I think about myself and the habits and patterns of why I do something. It's just given me a lot more freedom."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby girl

Now, Katy says she's no longer "scared" to have a child, and is already excitedly thinking ahead to what her daughter might be like. "She has two very ambitious, loud, independent, free-thinking parents, so it's gonna rub off," she told the magazine.

"Or maybe she's gonna completely revolt and be in the corner, very shy bookworm. We're just here to support her, and I'm sure she's just here to teach us a lesson!"

In the revealing interview, Katy also said that she and Orlando had been through "a lot of hell" in their relationship, and she believed their split in 2017 had helped to make them even stronger as a couple.

