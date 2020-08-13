Gemma Atkinson's life-saving parenting tip has got fans talking The actress lives with Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez and their daughter Mia

Actress Gemma Atkinson has shared some sensible advice on her Instagram page relating to toddlers and dogs living together, particularly in this heat.

The former Strictly star told her fans that she is keeping more of an eye on her daughter Mia with their pets than normal.

Gemma wrote: "Having to be even more vigilant today with Mia around the boys! Like us in this heat they are shorter tempered & just can't be bothered. Last thing they need or want is to feel smothered."

The star continued: "She loves stroking them but obviously I’m mindful they have to enjoy it too. She’s never alone with them, not only for her sake but for theirs as well. They were here first and our home is their territory.

"I know they are calmer when I’m around with Mia. They seem to rest more when I’m in the room. Especially Ollie, he’s getting older now and sometimes I can tell he just wants to be alone.

"The only problem so far is that Mia hates me and screams when I won’t allow her to drink out of their bowl with them. I know, I know, what a cruel mum I am."

Gemma's fans appreciated her sage advice, with one telling her: "I love that you’ve said this. There are so many dog owners that think the opposite and that their dog would never hurt a fly. It’s really sensible advice. Thank you!"

One follower posted: "So lovely to see such a balanced and sensible attitude to dogs and kids living together - needs to work for both of them! Sure they will grow up as the best of friends x."

Gemma with her daughter Mia

Another wrote: "I hate it when you see photos of young children with dogs and the child is obviously making the dog feel out of its comfort zone. People forget they're animals. Sounds like you've got it sussed."

We couldn't agree more. Hats off to you Gemma.