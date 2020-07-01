8 of the best-rated baby monitors to give both parents and babies a peaceful night's sleep Discover the baby monitors with the best reviews

Like with shopping for just about anything baby-related, choosing the best baby monitor can prove challenging. Do you want a device with all the mod-cons, such as motion sensors, infrared night vision and temperature sensors or are you happy with a more budget-friendly buy that will simply allow you to see what your baby is doing?

One of the best ways to narrow it down is to look for a gadget that has already been tried-and-tested by other parents, and by browsing the baby monitors with the best reviews. From Tommee Tippee to BT and the high-tech Nanit Plus, we've rounded up eight of the best-rated baby monitors to help you get started…

Nanit Plus Complete Bundle

Both you and your baby will get a peaceful night's sleep with the Nanit Plus Complete Bundle, which not only provides you with crystal-clear HD display of your baby, but also monitors the temperature and humidity of your nursery to keep your baby comfy, and has two-way audio to let you listen and speak to your child to soothe them at night.

But that's not all; this clever device will monitor baby's breathing without having any electronic equipment touching them, and will offer daily sleep stats, sleep tracking and personalised guidance via the app, so you can see just how much rest they're really getting.

No wonder, then, that it has 4.5-star reviews from customers, with one saying it "changes the game in baby monitors", while another added: "This has got to be the best monitor on the market!"

Nanit Plus Complete Bundle, £379.99, Mamas & Papas

Lullaby Bay video monitor

This baby monitor is popular with parents on a budget, and it's easy to see why. As well as a large LCD display and two-way talkback function to allow you to watch and talk to your baby, it also has eight built-in lullabies which you can operate remotely to soothe little ones when they start to stir. Factor in a room temperature gauge, a long battery life and a price tag of £74.99, and it's little surprise it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

"I never leave feedback on Amazon, but am making the exception this time as I’m over the moon with my monitor!" one reviewer wrote.

Lullaby Bay video baby monitor, £74.99, Amazon

Angelcare AC527 3-in-1 baby monitor

Angelcare provides extra peace of mind to parents as it has a movement sensor pad to detect your baby's movements without touching them, and will sound an alarm if no movements have been detected for 20 seconds. You'll also have infrared night vision and crystal clear sound with a 5" video screen, along with two-way audio and a room temperature display, so you can always rest assured knowing your baby is sleeping safely.

"Fantastic item and worth the money! Really good picture quality both day and night, and peace of mind with the movement sensor," one happy customer wrote.

Angelcare AC527 3-in-1 baby monitor, £199.99, Amazon

Babymoov Yoo Moov baby monitor

With largely four and five star reviews from happy parents, the Babymoov Yoo Moov baby monitor is one to seriously consider. Offering 360-degree views of your baby's nursery, it also benefits from some clever functions to help baby sleep, such as a multi-coloured night light and lullabies. "Superb product great picture quality along with sound, so easy to set up and use," one parent wrote on Amazon.

Babymoov Yoo Moov baby monitor, £159.99, Amazon

Bluebell Smart baby monitor

One of the most innovative baby monitors we've seen, the Bluebell Smart baby monitor promises to "make parenting simpler", and it is a hit with parents who have invested in it. It may be pricier than other baby monitors out there, but for some parents the functions will make it well worth the splurge.

Parents will get a baby monitor and smartwatch in one with the parent wristband and mobile app, which also tracks your sleep, steps and activity to monitor your own wellbeing, as well as your baby's. Meanwhile, the lightweight baby monitor clips onto your baby's clothing and monitors them 24/7, sharing insights to both your watch and the app.

"As an anxious first-time mum, I really find this monitor so helpful," one customer wrote, adding: "I also found the watch great for tracking feedings to help get into a routine."

Bluebell Smart baby monitor, £299.99, John Lewis & Partners

Tommee Tippee digital video, movement and sound monitor

A favourite brand with parents for everything from sterilisers to baby bottles, it's no wonder Tommee Tippee is a hit in the baby monitor market, too. Their digital video, movement and sound monitor has an infrared night vision camera, movement sensor pad and remote nightlight with a three-inch screen that will ensure excellent video quality, even in the dark.

"Absolutely first class baby monitor and sensor pad," one review read. "So happy with this!! Works exactly as it should, has lots of great features, I can relax while my baby sleeps and watch on monitor," another said.

Tommee Tippee digital video, movement and sound monitor, £143.99, Amazon

BT 6000 video 5-inch baby monitor

"Surprised at the quality of the picture and how far it pans around. Easy to set up and use," one shopper wrote about this BT video baby monitor, which has a large five-inch screen so you can watch your baby as they sleep. The camera has remote pan, tilt and zoom function, and two-way communication to allow you to hear, see and talk to your baby from elsewhere in the house.

BT 6000 video baby monitor, £129.99, Argos

Owlet smart sock baby monitoring system

This award-winning baby monitor will track your baby's heart rate and oxygen levels using the Owlet Smart Sock, a smart device that wraps around your baby's foot. The sock connects to your smartphone and will stream real-time data, notifying you with lights and sounds if your baby's heart rate or oxygen levels leave preset zones. "We love this and will be using it for a long time!" one customer wrote, explaining they had bought the gadget for the "extra reassurance".

Owlet smart sock baby monitoring system, £242.10, John Lewis & Partners

