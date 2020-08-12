Vogue Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to defend one of her parenting choices – going out for lunch!

The Heart FM presenter, who gave birth to her second child on 22 July, posed for a photo with her husband, Spencer Matthews. The stars both wore sunglasses and smiled at the camera, with Vogue wearing a white hat and pretty floral print dress.

Vogue added a caption which was both a response to her critics and an expression of gratitude to her most loyal fans. It read: "I had to laugh at some of the comments on my post yesterday! I went on another lunch date today! Oh, and yes I'm breastfeeding.

"Gigi was with us and mothers don't need to be chained to their houses to be considered a good parent! Thank you for the lovely comments and [emails] I got yesterday after my post. I do love you lot." Proving her point, the mum-of-two ended her heartfelt message with a red heart emoji.

The previous day, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant had posted a photo of herself looking all glammed up in a white shirt dress and matching heels. She captioned the snap: "All dressed up for my date with Spen! I have been home a lot which is amazing to be able to do. I’ve spent all my time with my babies but I do look forward to a nice lunch out... where to next."

Vogue thanked her fans for their kind words on Instagram

One of her followers questioned whether this was a good idea, however, commenting: "Don't you breastfeed your baby?" while another suggested that she was only able to go out so soon after giving birth because she had a C-section (which Vogue denied in the comments).

Most of the star's fans were quick to offer their support, however, and told her how great she looked and that she should enjoy her meal out. Their comments included: "Stunning, enjoy," "You look amazing as always x," and: "As a parent, you shouldn’t judge other parents, you don’t know what goes on!" Hear hear!

