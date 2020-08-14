Gino D'Acampo delights fans with rare photo of lookalike son The This Morning star has three children

Gino D'Acampo rarely shares photos of his children, so it came as a wonderful surprise to his followers when he posted a snap alongside his lookalike son Luciano.

The This Morning chef and his eldest boy look so similar in the photo, which Gino posted on Instagram earlier this week. Both father and son posed with the same cheeky glint in their eye as they enjoyed a day at sea.

"Sailing away with my boy @lucidacampo xx," Gino captioned the sweet snap. The chef's followers were quick to point out the similarities between the two, with one simply commenting: "Peas in a pod." Another wrote: "Twins!"

Other fans were delighted with the peek into Gino's family life. "What a lovely photo," said one. While another added: "Gorgeous boys."

Gino D'Acampo and his son Luciano

The lovely picture comes shortly after the celebrity chef and his wife Jessica - who have been married since 2002 - marked Luciano's landmark 18th birthday. The couple also share son Rocco, 15, and daughter Mia, seven,

The 44-year-old uploaded a series of images, both recent and from Luci's childhood and captioned the post: "Buon Compleanno to my big boy! @lucidacampo. Have a Fantastico birthday, GD x." Luci was among those to comment, writing: "Thanks Dad xx."

Gino D'Acampo and his family

The TV star has previously opened up about family life in an interview with Woman magazine and admitted that he's the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he shared.

The chef added: "My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

