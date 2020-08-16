Millie Mackintosh has found a clever new accessory to support her baby Sienna following the recent news she has got developmental hip dysplasia.

READ: Inside Millie Mackintosh's baby Sienna's luxurious first holiday - see stunning photos

The former Made in Chelsea star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her husband Hugo Taylor cuddling their daughter inside their kitchen. Instead of being fully supported by her dad, Sienna could be seen resting on a grey seat strapped around Hugo's waist with a wide belt. "Sienna loves her new seat @hippychickbaby," Millie captioned the sweet snap.

Millie shared a photo of Hugo and Sienna using the new baby carrier

We've tracked down the baby carrier and it is available to buy in seven different colours for £39.95. Designed to carry children between 6-36 months while preventing adult back pain, the hip seat will likely get plenty of use from Millie and Hugo, who shared the news of Sienna's health problems last week. After detailing the diagnosis, Millie said: "The hardest part is that I can’t hold her properly to cuddle her." Here's to hoping the new seat helps both the new parents and baby Sienna going forwards.

Hippychick baby carrier, £39.95, Amazon

Sharing a photo of herself cradling Sienna, who was wearing a harness, she wrote: "It's been an emotional few days over here…Sienna had a routine hip scan at 6 weeks because she was breech from 28 weeks onwards, it showed one hip socket was underdeveloped but I was reassured it was likely to sort itself out by 12 weeks, but they booked her in for another scan just to make sure.

MORE: 21 stars who have given birth during the surreal lockdown

"Despite being naturally worried initially, I put it to the back of my mind and got on with things. But when we went for our second scan, I was shocked and saddened to learn she has in fact got developmental hip dysplasia and the treatment is to wear a special harness all the time for 6-12 weeks. Apparently, it has a 90% chance of totally correcting her hip, so she hopefully shouldn’t need surgery or have any issues with her movement, so we are remaining positive and grateful that we found out early."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.