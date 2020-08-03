Our top 10 baby carriers and slings for parents

Whether you want to go out for a walk without your pushchair or simply need your hands-free for other activities while you cuddle your little one at home, a baby carrier or sling is sure to become a much-loved addition to your baby kit.

The choice between a baby carrier and a sling is down to both personal preference and how you intend on using it; a sling can be used from birth and can be a great comfort for your baby, as hearing your heartbeat and feeling the warmth from your body is the closest thing to being back in the womb. Meanwhile, baby carriers tend to be more structured, with safety restraints and buckles to keep your baby in place. Here are just a few of the top buys whatever your preference and budget…

Ergobaby Omni 360 mesh baby carrier

This all-in-one baby carrier promises to grow with your baby through from newborn up to four years, with four carry positions, breathable 3D air mesh fabric to keep your baby cool, and a tuck-away hood to protect their head from the sun.

Offering extra comfort for the wearer, the baby carrier has a lumbar support waistbelt and extra-cushioned shoulder straps, and with a ten-year guarantee, you'll have peace of mind knowing it is worth the investment.

Ergobaby Omni 360 mesh baby carrier, £154.90, John Lewis & Partners

Nuna CUDL baby carrier

The Nuna CUDL has won over parents thanks to its comfortable and easy-to-use design featuring magnetic buckles that keep your baby secure, four carry positions – all of which provide optimal support as your child grows – and an integrated infant booster for use with babies younger than four months.

Nuna CUDL carrier, £150, Mamas & Papas

Artipoppe Zeitgeist baby carrier

A favourite of celebrities including Rachel Riley, Millie Mackintosh and Myleene Klass, the Artipoppe Zeitgeist baby carrier is a must for fashion-conscious mums and is available in an array of prints – from snakeskin to leopard print.

Style aside, the baby carrier boasts padded shoulder straps and waistband, as well as comfortable leg padding for your baby, who can be carried both on your front and back in multiple ergonomic positions.

Zeitgeist baby carrier, £302, Artipoppe

Baby K'Tan carrier

Bridging the gap between a traditional baby carrier and a sling, the Baby K'Tan carrier has no buckles, straps or complicated wrapping to master, so parents can quickly and easily wear their baby and free up their hands for other tasks.

The carrier has multiple carrying positions and is made from a soft, breathable fabric, with a sash to provide extra security and support for your baby. And at just £50, it's well worth a try if you're on a budget.

Baby K'Tan carrier, £50, JoJo Maman Bebe

Ergobaby Aura wrap

Previously named a Which? Best Buy, the Ergobaby Aura wrap is made from an easy-to-tie stretchy material that you'll soon be able to fasten quickly and securely, and is also lightweight and soft on your baby's skin.

The wrap will support your baby in an ergonomic M-shaped leg position up to 25lbs, and also features a built-in carrying pouch for easy storage on the go. Factor that in with the £50 price tag and it's little surprise it's so popular.

Ergobaby Aura wrap, £49.90, Mamas & Papas

Infantino Flip 4-in-1 convertible baby carrier

With features including a narrow seat for newborns, a wide seat for older babies, and a back carry wide seat for older babies and toddler babies, we would expect this Infantino car seat to cost much more than £33. It holds babies from eight to 32lbs and has 4.5-star reviews on Amazon, including one which read: "Easy to work out how to put on, to adjust to your new parent body, and comfy for your little one".

Infantino Flip 4-in-1 convertible baby carrier, £33.25, Amazon

BabyBjörn One Air Baby Carrier 2018

This multi-functional baby carrier will take you and your child through from birth through to three years, and has four-way front and back carrying positions you can adapt to suit you. The One Air boasts a soft mesh fabric that is gentle on your baby's skin and breathable, while offering vital support and ensuring your baby sits in their natural position. No wonder, then, that it has 4.8-star reviews on John Lewis.

BabyBjörn One Air Baby Carrier 2018, £163.99, John Lewis & Partners

Fornessi baby carrier

This wrap carrier is not only lightweight and breathable for your baby's comfort, but it has wide shoulder straps that spread the weight of your baby and make carrying more comfortable for you, too. This clever baby carrier is supportive enough for going out and about, but is also a perfect choice for keeping your baby close to you as you move around the house from newborn up to one year.

Fornessi baby carrier, £59, Fornessi

Chicco Boppy Comfyfit Carrier

It may look like a sling, but the Chicco Boppy Comfyfit has the extra-security features of a baby carrier, including a buckle-fastened waist belt, comfortable wide shoulder straps and multiple carrying positions. Suitable from birth to three years, this affordable and practical baby carrier is a must-have.

Chicco Boppy Comfyfit Carrier, £49.99, Argos

Close Caboo + Organic baby carrier

An award-winning baby carrier, the Caboo + is easy to use with no tying or buckles. It is suitable for use from birth and has comfortable wide straps, support for your baby from their head to the base of their spine, and ensures they are held in the best position for their developing spine and hips. There is even a storage pocket for use on the go.

"It functions much as a wrap does, but without having to master the wrapping technique," one positive review read.

Close Caboo + organic baby carrier, £69.99, John Lewis & Partners

