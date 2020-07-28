8 of the best cot beds – perfect for your newborn These long-lasting cot beds are an essential for every nursery

From Moses baskets to cots, bedside cribs and cot beds, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to finding somewhere for your baby to sleep, and the choice you make will all be down to whatever works best for you and the space you have at home. As newborns are advised to sleep in the same room as you for the first six months, you may find that a Moses basket or bedside crib is the best option to get started, while a cot bed is a longer-term investment that should see your baby through to childhood.

We've rounded up some of the best cot beds for all budgets, which are all safe and comfortable places for your little one to sleep, and prices start at just £125…

Proving you don't need to spend a fortune for a safe and stylish cot bed, the Alex natural wooden cot bed may only cost £125, but it still has impressive features including teething rails, three mattress base positions, and removable side rails to convert it into a toddler bed.

Alex cot bed, £125, John Lewis & Partners

This cot bed is one of John Lewis' bestsellers, and for good reason. Priced at a budget-friendly £200, it has a classic white pine frame with fixed sides, three base positions and teething rails. Better still, it comes with extra end panels so it can be converted into a junior bed when your toddler gets bigger.

Rachel cot bed, £200, John Lewis & Partners

It may be more expensive, but Mamas & Papas' Oxford cot bed is well worth the investment. Not only has it won a platinum award at the 2020 Loved by Parents awards, it also benefits from having extra storage space with a large drawer underneath, and has an adjustable base for easier and safer access to your baby.

Oxford wooden cot bed, £629, Mamas & Papas

This classic grey cot from IKEA also has storage underneath, perfect for tidying away bedding and other essentials, and features an adjustable cot base, making it easier to access your baby when they are smaller. Ensuring its longevity, one side of the cot can be removed once your child is big enough to climb in and out of bed themselves.

Gonatt cot, £160, IKEA

If it's good enough for Stacey Solomon! The Loose Women star has this Snuz Snuzkot Skandi cot bed for her son Rex, and we can see why. Growing with your child from birth up to four years, the minimal Scandinavian-style cot can last even longer – up until your child reaches the age of ten – when you can also buy an extension kit and mattress.

Snuz Snuzkot Skandi cot bed, £349, John Lewis & Partners

A safe place for your little one to sleep from birth to four years, the Tutti Bambini Katie space saver cot bed features a stylish curved sleigh design, a discrete drawer underneath, and a three-position adjustable mattress base.

Tutti Bambini Katie cot bed, £224.10, Amazon

Create a modern nursery for your bundle of joy with the midnight blue Melfi cot bed, a cool alternative to traditional white and grey. This stylish cot can be converted into a toddler bed that will last until your child is four, and has three cot base heights so you can adjust your child's position as they grow. You can also get a wardrobe, dresser and cot top changer to match.

Melfi midnight blue cot bed, £440, Mamas & Papas

Boots may not be the first place that comes to mind when you're shopping for furniture, but they actually have an impressive range of nursery essentials, including this Tutti Bambini Modena cot bed, which not only converts into a toddler bed, but also a sofa bed, meaning it will last from birth to six years and beyond.

Tutti Bambini Modena 3-in-1 cot bed, £209, Boots

