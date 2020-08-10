8 best prams, pushchairs and double prams for your baby – including brands loved by Kate and Meghan We've rounded up some of the best pushchairs and prams for all parents

It can be one of the most expensive purchases you'll make before having a baby, so it's important to know that your pram or pushchair is worth the investment. As well as safety and ease of use, you'll want to consider how easy it is to fold down and store away, and also how long it will last your little one.

What you choose is very much dependent on the age of your child; it is advised for newborns to lie flat in a pram until they are around six months old, and you'll find that most adaptable prams and pushchairs have a two-in-one system that can be converted into a reclining seat once your baby is old enough.

Discover the best prams, double prams and pushchairs for your baby

Meanwhile, if you are having twins or are expecting another addition to your family, you'll want a double pram or double stroller that will safely transport your growing brood without being too heavy or difficult to use.

Overwhelmed? You needn't be. We've rounded up some of the best prams, pushchairs and double prams below…

Best prams and pushchairs

Uppababy Vista V2 pushchair and carrycot

There's lots to love about the Uppababy Vista pushchair and carrycot. Not only does it come with a carrycot for your newborn that is even safe enough for them to sleep overnight in, but the forward or rearward facing pushchair comes with an extra-large storage basket and has a one-step fold so it can be neatly stored away at home.

Last but not least, it can also be used as a double pram or pushchair when you buy an additional carrycot or toddler seat and a pair of adaptors. What more could you ask for?

Uppababy Vista V2 Jordan pushchair and carrycot, £979.99, John Lewis & Partners

Bugaboo Fox 2

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly invested in the Bugaboo Fox for baby Archie back in 2019, and it's easy to see why. Like the Uppababy Vista, it comes with a carrycot and stroller, making it suitable from newborn up to 22kg, but it also boasts advanced suspension for all terrains including mud, sand and snow, so it is ideal for active parents.

You'll also benefit from two folding configurations for easy storage at home or in your car, along with an XXL sun canopy with an integrated breezy panel that's ideal for warmer days.

Bugaboo Fox 2 Complete, £949, Mamas & Papas

Silver Cross Wave 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, favoured a Silver Cross pram for her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The newest addition to the brand's extensive range is the Wave 2020, which is a travel system offering 30 configurations to carry one baby, siblings or twins.

Weighing in at 1kg lighter than its predecessor, the Wave 2020 has the elegant style you know and expect from Silver Cross, but with functional features such as a carrycot with UPF50 hood and apron, a reversible bamboo seat liner, mosquito nets and rain covers. There is even the option to add a tandem seat or carrycot should you wish to use it for more than one child.

Silver Cross Wave 2020, £995, Silver Cross

Strada 4-piece starter bundle

Millie Mackintosh has been using Mamas & Papas' new Strada pushchair for her baby daughter Sienna, and it's easy to see why she loves it so much. The compact design has a small and lightweight frame, with a carrycot available for newborns, as well as a fully upright seat that is suitable for children up to 15kg.

Additional handy features include an easy-to-access basket, a peekaboo window that allows you to keep an eye on your baby, and the fact it can fit with your travel system when used with Strada adaptors.

Strada 4-piece starter bundle, £799, Mamas & Papas

Nuna Mixx 5-piece pushchair bundle

A favourite brand of the likes of Eva Longoria, Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner, the Nuna Mixx pushchair bundle not only offers a carrycot for newborns and reclining seat for babies up to 22kg, it also comes complete with the PIPA lite Ix infant carrier car seat and isofix base, making it a practical and versatile travel system.

Nuna Mixx 5-piece pushchair bundle, £775, John Lewis & Partners

Best double prams

iCandy Peach double

iCandy was the pushchair of choice for Mike and Zara Tindall, who were ambassadors for the brand when they welcomed their daughters Mia and Lena. The iCandy Peach Double is a practical choice for parents of twins or two young children as it has a multi-mode design that can be customised to suit the needs of your growing family.

The carrycot is suitable for overnight sleeping during the early months of your baby's life, and once your little one grows out of it, the fabrics can be stripped away using the innovative 'zip in, zip out' function, transforming the carrycot into the seat unit. Genius.

iCandy Peach Double, £1,245, Wistanley's Pramworld

Britax Römer B-AGILE double buggy

Proving that two seats doesn't have to mean twice the expense, the Britax Römer is suitable from birth to four years, with lay-flat seat units, an option to use as a travel system and easy steering. While some side-by-side prams and pushchairs can be bulky, this will fit through a standard doorway and folds down for easy storage too.

Britax Römer B-AGILE double buggy, £269.99, Amazon

Baby Jogger City Mini 2 double pushchair

Active parents will love this Baby Jogger double pushchair, which is suitable from birth up to 22kg for each child, with carrycots available separately to transform the lightweight frame into a double pram.

The innovative design allows for easy handling, while it also has a quick compact fold so it can be stored away easily at home without taking up valuable space.

Baby Jogger City Mini 2 double pushchair, £374.25, Amazon

