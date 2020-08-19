Kylie Jenner shares rare photos of Stormi from family’s lockdown holiday The reality TV star celebrated her 23rd birthday on vacation

Kylie Jenner recently called her daughter, Stormi, “the best gift" of all, and the proud mum couldn’t help but share her love for the two-year-old by posting an adorable photo to Instagram.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO normally reserves her social media snaps for bombshell selfies but took a break to treat her fans to a picture of her little girl instead.

Kylie shared a selection of photos of Stormi and her sister, Khloe Kardsahian’s, daughter, Tru, from their recent getaway to Turks and Caicos.

The cousins - both two - were splashing on the water’s edge, fashioning dresses and jewellery too.

While the photos were taken at sunset the pair could be seen smiling and dancing.

Kylie captioned the photos: “My loves," and many of her 190 million followers comment on how cute the girls looked.

Stormi and cousin Tru played at the edge of the water

The reality TV star - who shares Stormi with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott - just celebrated turning 23 and confessed that despite all the lavish gifts money can buy the best gift is her daughter.

Stormi was all smiles

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar she opened up about raising her little girl in the spotlight and said: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too.

"I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live."

Kylie sizzled in a bikini snap on vacation too

"It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don’t look!'"

And when it comes to giving Stormi a baby brother or sister, she told the publication: " My friends all pressure me about having another child. They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan."

