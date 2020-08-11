Kylie Jenner reveals her best birthday gift as she turns 23 There were big celebrations for the Keeping up with the Kardashians star

Kylie Jenner was inundated with lavish presents as she celebrated her 23rd birthday on Monday. But there was one gift that stood above all others. Taking to Instagram on her special day, Kylie shared a sweet snapshot of herself with her two-year-old daughter, Stormi. The image shows the little girl blowing out candles of one of Kylie’s birthday cakes, with the star wrapping her in a tender embrace. She simply captioned the picture: "The best gift of all."

Kylie's sisters were among the first to post tributes to the beauty mogul on Instagram in celebration of her birthday. Kim Kardashian shared a series of unseen photos with her 66million followers, including snapshots of her sibling as a toddler and a teen. She wrote: "My baby @KylieJenner Happy Birthday!!! I can't believe you are 23 years old!!!! The funniest and most loyal person on the planet! Looking for pictures and finding so many funny memories makes me so happy! I love you beyond what you could imagine!"

Khloe Kardashian, meanwhile, posted a snapshot taken when both she and Kylie were pregnant with their daughters. She wrote, in part: "Happy birthday my baby girl!!! How is my baby girl 23?! Seriously how?

"But oh my goodness hasn’t this been the most spectacular 23 years?! We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning…"

Mum Kris Jenner also posted some throwback photos on Instagram, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful baby girl, my youngest child @kyliejenner!!

"Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy.... You are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I'm so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy!

"You have the biggest heart and I'm beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart! I love you!!! Mommy."