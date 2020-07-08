Stacey Solomon shares heartbreaking reality of how mum-shaming affects her Stacey is hitting back at the 'Susans'

Stacey Solomon regularly delights her 3.5million Instagram followers with her helpful parenting hacks and fun ways of keeping her children Rex, Leighton and Zachary entertained during lockdown with partner Joe Swash. But the Loose Women star has offered fans a glimpse at her more vulnerable side in a new video.

The 30-year-old star – who is an ambassador for C&G baby club, an online community providing advice for new and expecting parents – has spoken out about how hurtful mum-shaming can be and how she manages to rise above the negativity. Good for her!

Sitting with little Rex, 13 months, on the sofa at her Essex home, Stacey explains: "When you become a parent in general, there's lots of people that will judge the decisions you make based on parenting.

"I think they're just trying to give you advice, but sometimes it's really difficult when you're tired, exhausted. Sometimes that unsolicited advice is really difficult to handle."

Stacey says it's OK to not always feel like "superwoman"

The Celebrity Gogglebox star confessed she has her ups and downs just like the rest of us, but it's OK to not always feel like a "superwoman" at home. We can totally relate...

Stacey said: "Realistically, we just need to stop beating ourselves up. Nothing is like the perfect image you see in the media. We all have good days, bad days, happy days, sad days. I'm not a superwoman. I'd like to think I am, but some days I'm rubbish! But I'm always going to do my absolute best for [Rex]."

C&G Baby Club and Stacey are launching a brand new campaign called Love Don’t Judge, getting the nation talking about parental judgment and helping put an end to it for good.

This initiative follows research revealing that four in five parents have felt judged before, with over half experiencing it every single week. That's a scarily high number – it's definitely time for a change!

Stacey raises youngest son Rex, 13 months, with Joe Swash

Stacey is no stranger to taking down the trolls who target her on social media and her candid Stories mocking her critics – who she has given the humorous nickname 'Susan' to – always have us in stitches.

The TV star joked: "To all the Susans out there, we’re doing what we believe is best for our little ones, so please help us by high fiving us along the way."

Meanwhile, Stacey was finally able to reunite with best friend Mrs Hinch after months apart this week - and they couldn't have looked happier! The two social media stars were also joined by their young sons for the fun socially-distanced playdate.

