Ola Jordan has shared several sweet selfies with her daughter Ella since she and husband James Jordan welcomed her back in February. The Strictly star took to social media on Saturday to post another photo of her baby girl in their family kitchen.

Dressed in a blue spotty dress, new mum Ola looked stunning as she cuddled Ella, who was wearing a pale pink top and beige trousers as she looked inquisitively at the camera. "Ella and Mummy," the 37-year-old simply captioned the image. Many fans were quick to comment on the similarities between the mother and daughter duo, especially with their facial features so close together.

"Ella looks so much like her mum," one wrote, and another added: "She is your double." This is not the first time the pair's likeness has been pointed out, but many of Ola's followers completely disagreed, comparing her looks to her father instead. "She looks like James in this one x," said one, and a second similarly noted: "I think Ella has got daddy's eyes."

Although she seemed wide awake in the new photo, Ola and James revealed that Ella has not been sleeping through the night recently. In their latest Strictly Parenting Column, James explained: "The biggest thing that has happened this week is her sleep. We had a big change." He continued: "It's been like four days in a row now. It's been a bit of a nightmare. She was doing so well sleeping for months and now it's changed for whatever reason."

Speaking about how their daughter woke up in hysterics, James said: "The first time it happened she woke up and she was hysterical, and I said to Ola that I thought she had a nightmare because she wouldn't go back to sleep unless she was in your arms. Every time you tried to put her down she'd wake up and scream again. I thought she'd had a nightmare and was scared."