Charley Webb's son Buster is one talented little boy. Not only can he sing beautifully, but now it appears he's mastered another unexpected skill – beatboxing!

The proud mum shared an incredible video to her Instagram Stories on Friday evening, showing the ten-year-old sitting on a couch as he effortlessly uses his mouth to create music.

Beatboxing is described as a "form of vocal percussion primarily involving the art of mimicking drum machines, using one's mouth, lips, tongue, and voice".

Charley posted two clips of Buster's beatboxing, which revealed his incredible control as he gradually built up the tempo before expertly rising to a crescendo. Captioning the clips, Charley simply wrote: "This kid."

Charley Webb is one proud mother!

Earlier this year, the Emmerdale star shared a black-and-white video of Buster singing a rendition of Tone and I's famous hit Dance Monkey, and it left her followers stunned.

The video, shared to Instagram, showed a then-nine-year-old Buster singing into a microphone, decked out in stylish streetwear, with his hat worn backward and iPhone headphones in his ear.

Charley Webb's son Buster is also a talented singer

Followers and famous friends alike were gobsmacked by Buster's performance and took to the comment section of his mum's post to say so. Strictly's Oti Mabuse wrote: "OMG Charley, amazing," while EastEnders star Emma Barton said: "Oh my goodness! He is amazing!"

One of her followers added: "So, so good. Well done." A second noted: "What a spectacular voice." Buster is certainly a star in the making!

Charley Webb's youngest son Ace has started walking!

Charley shares three children with husband Matthew Wolfenden, Buster, Bowie, four, and one-year-old Ace. Earlier this week, the actress shared her delight after her youngest started walking.

Posting a heart-melting compilation of her little boy tottering around the family home, Charley told fans that it felt as though it was just "five minutes ago" that he was a newborn. The mother-of-three added that it was a "magical" milestone, writing that she "loves seeing him accomplish new things".

