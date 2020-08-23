Gemma Atkinson is a doting mum to her one-year-old daughter Mia, and she posted the sweetest photo of her little girl at the weekend. In the snap, which Gemma's partner Gorka Marquez shared to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, little Mia was dressed in a national costume which paid tribute to her Basque heritage.

The outfit featured red leggings and a red and black patterned jacket and the adorable tot also sported a gorgeous pair of pink trainers that we're hoping come in adult sizes…

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Gemma captioned the cute photo: "Can you tell my father comes from Euskadi," referring to the Basque country in Northern Spain, where professional dancer Gorka hails from.

Mia was standing proudly and had a smile on her face – and she is growing up so fast! Gemma and Gorka welcomed their little girl, their first child, on 4 July last year, having been dating since early 2018. The couple met on the set of Strictly the previous autumn.

While the couple are clearly very happy and enjoy bringing up baby Mia together, Gemma revealed earlier this summer that she isn't focused on getting married to her partner.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in June, the Hollyoaks actress said: "People are always commenting on our Instagram photos with 'Put a ring on it,' and I think, 'Shouldn't you ask if I want to get married? No, I think how we are is perfect.'"

The star went on to say that she thinks not being married is preferable for now, admitting; "We both like the fact that it keeps it fresh and keeps us on our toes.

"The fact we're aware that either of us could walk whenever we want, it keeps us making the effort and trying to make sure we know where each other stands and how lucky we are to have each other. And at the moment that dynamic works perfectly for us."

