Lisa Faulkner's stunning second living room unveiled inside home with John Torode

Lisa Faulkner has unveiled a glimpse of an unseen second living room inside the home she shares with her husband and MasterChef judge John Torode. The star took to Instagram Stories with a photo of herself practicing yoga in the space, with the caption, "Loved my yoga class today and so did Rory. Thank you @yoga_with_victoria."

It's decorated with navy blue walls and white wainscoting, and wooden floors with a large red and brown patterned rug. There is a pale blue sofa dressed with cream cushions at one side, and a single blue and cream wooden chair positioned next to a tall floor lamp with a cracked gold and blue shade. On the wall, Lisa and John have positioned a framed photo of a landscape with a blue sky.

The room has large white patio doors opening out onto the garden, and it looks as though it leads through the hallway to the kitchen at the other side.

Upstairs is Lisa and John's main living room. Lisa previously shared a photo of John reading in the room, showing a large bay window overlooking the road below. It features white walls and the windows are framed with light pink curtains and opaque white blinds. The couple have opted for a teal blue velvet sofa, with blue and pink cushions, and there is a geometric cream woven rug on the floor, as well as a wooden coffee table at one side.

Back in 2017, Lisa shared a post of the same area, giving a better look at the sofa, complete with curved arms and pearl embellishment along its legs. She captioned it, "Love our sofa @loungininteriors can't wait to try the pink cushion too." The furniture brand creates bespoke designs with options for shapes, colours and sizes, and fellow TV star Kate Thornton is also a fan as she commented on Lisa's post, "I got mine from @loungininteriors too! They're brilliant."

