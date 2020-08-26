James Jordan shows off dance skills for daughter Ella in hilarious new video The former Strictly Come Dancing star is a doting dad

James Jordan has impressed his fans for years as a professional dancer alongside his wife, Ola Jordan, including during his run on Strictly Come Dancing between 2006 and 2013.

But the star's baby daughter doesn't take his skills too seriously – at least if a new video is anything to go by! The former Dancing on Ice champion took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share little Ella's reaction to his dancing, and it was so cute, and very funny.

In the short clip, Ella could be seen sitting in her crib, rocking and giggling, while James, who was off-screen, announced: "I'm dancing! Is daddy silly?"

As the video ended, Ella made a noise that sounded very close to "yes". Of course, James' followers couldn't see the moves he was making, so it's possible his routine wasn't anything he'd put in a professional performance!

The star is a doting dad to his little girl, who he and Ola welcomed in February following years of IVF treatment.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! a few weeks after their daughter's birth, James and Ola expressed their excitement about becoming parents at last, with Ola saying: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time.

"We’ve wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done. Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect."

Her husband added: "It is all the more special because it’s something we never thought would happen. Our trophies and accolades fade into the background.

"This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It’s totally changed the way I see the world." And, apparently, the way he dances…

