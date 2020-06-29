Rachel Riley delighted fans on Sunday when she took to Instagram with a brand new family photo. In her caption, the Countdown star reflected on the past 12 months, in honour of her one year wedding anniversary with husband Pasha Kovalev.

The photo sees the happy couple smiling for the camera, with Rachel holding their daughter Maven in her arms. The little girl is also beaming in the sweet snapshot. "One year later! Celebrating today with our extra smiler in the family. Love these two. What a first year it's been! #firstweddinganniversary #twinning," the 34-year-old wrote.

Rachel Riley has shared a brand new family photo

Rachel also shared a previously unseen photo taken on her wedding day. The TV star and Strictly's Pasha eloped to Las Vegas and were married in secret in 2019. She announced their marriage with a photo of the couple in front of a carousel decorated with flowers, writing: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… We both said yes!" Rachel opted for a non-conformist wedding dress for her big day - a short cream and pink patterned style that flattered her then baby bump, with a V-neck and a flared skirt.

The couple started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing. They went on to welcome their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date.

Earlier this month, Rachel took to Instagram to celebrate Maven’s six-month birthday. "Already six months of this happy little face," the doting mum gushed. "Could never get enough of her, it's true what they say about baby love! #babyspam #babygirl."

The Countdown star also posted a previously unseen wedding photo

Rachel recently opened up about lockdown life with their little girl, and revealed the family are self-isolating with Pasha's mother Galina, who had been left stranded as a result of the lockdown restrictions.

Rachel shared: "Pasha is only speaking in Russian to her [Maven] and I'm speaking poor Russian and English, obviously. Pasha's mum was visiting when lockdown happened - from Siberia. So she's still with us because she's been stranded here for an extended period of time." She added: "So Mave is getting an extra dose of Russian. Hopefully, she won't pick up my accent because that would be awful."