Miranda Kerr reacts to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby news The Australian model shares nine-year-old son Flynn with the Pirates of the Caribbean star

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the arrival of their baby daughter on Thursday, with the proud parents posting the first photo of their little girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, on Instagram.

Among those to react to the happy news were Orlando's ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who was one of the first to like his post. The Australian model shares nine-year-old son Flynn with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, and the little boy will no doubt be just as excited to meet his sister.

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby has a very famous cousin!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a look inside baby Daisy's nursery

Orlando recently opened up about Flynn's reaction to finding out he would have a new sibling in an interview published in HELLO! magazine.

READ: Katy Perry's week is about to get more exciting following Daisy's arrival

Orlando Bloom shared the first photo of his and Katy Perry's baby daughter Daisy

"Flynn couldn't be more excited to be getting a little sister – he's already got two brothers from Miranda so although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us," he said.

Katy and Orlando announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF – the couple are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity – by sharing a black-and-white image showing their newborn grasping her father's finger while Katy held onto Daisy's wrist.

Miranda Kerr was one of the first to like Orlando's post

Daisy has a very special meaning behind her moniker, as it is the name of one of the songs on Katy's latest album, Smile.

Katy had previously been asked whether she had considered naming her baby after one of her songs, which also include Harley's in Hawaii. The star had told ET Canada: "I've never thought of Harley… ever! Wow! Harley is a great name! Harley Bloom. Hold on… excuse me I'm writing it down."

Orlando's son Flynn is looking forward to meeting baby Daisy

Katy had also hinted about a floral-themed name during an earlier interview with Hits Radio Breakfast host Fleur East back in July. The Smile hitmaker was inspired by Fleur's moniker, telling her: "It's actually really beautiful. Legit, it may go on the list. I'm going to text him (Orlando) right now."

Little Daisy has a beautiful nursery waiting for her too, which Katy recently shared a glimpse of during a live chat with her fans on Instagram.

The spacious pink-themed room has everything from a separate changing zone and seating area for Katy. Daisy even has a personalised baby grow with Orlando's face printed on it ready for her to wear.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.